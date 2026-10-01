Shubman Gill on Wednesday admitted India initially felt the pressure of chasing a 400-plus target in the second ODI against the West Indies, but their worries eased once they scored around 240 by the halfway mark of their innings. The West Indies piled up 405 for seven in 50 overs, but India overhauled the target with 406 for two in a mere 43.3 overs. "Great game. At half-time, with 400 on the board, there was a bit of pressure. No matter the pitch or ground, chasing 400 is not easy. I am very proud of that performance and happy to stay unbeaten till the end," said Gill in the post-match presentation.

"First, we had a target in the powerplay (10 overs) that if we got to 75-80 runs without losing wickets, it would be good. We knew once the ball got a little old it would be good to bat on.

"I thought if we were around 200-210 at the 25-over mark, we would be in a good position, but we were around 230-240. And after that, the pressure was never on us, it was on them," he added.

Gill said the bowlers, though they went for runs in the early part of the innings, pulled things back in the business end of the West Indies innings.

"I thought initially we didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, similar to the first game. They batted with a lot of freedom and batted quite well.

"At one time, it looked like they might even get 420-430, so to be able to pull the game back by even 20-30 runs was a bonus at the back end," he said.

Gill said the conditions were tough in the city.

"I think every part of my body is cramping right now. It was very hot in the afternoon. When it was 13 overs, it felt like we had fielded for 25 overs, the way they were batting."

The skipper said the management might field some of the players who have not had a chance to bat or bowl so far in the series.

"Yeah, maybe. We ideally would want to give players who haven't had a chance an opportunity, and we'll see what combination suits us."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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