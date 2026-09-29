The temperature may be soaring and the popularity of ODI cricket may have waned, but there is little chance of Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium being short on emotion when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk out in India colours for what could be their final appearance on Wednesday. The 'RoKo' mania has gripped the north-eastern city ahead of India's second ODI against the West Indies, with fans lining up at the airport for a glimpse of their favourite stars and posters of Kohli and Rohit flying off the shelves.

Barsapara has hosted international cricket regularly, including its historic debut Test against South Africa in November last year, but the shorter T20 format has gradually drawn more attention from fans, leaving ODIs struggling to generate the same buzz. The last ODI here was played ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Yet Wednesday's 2 pm start, even with the Guwahati heat potentially testing the crowd, promises to be different.

Kohli's sparkling form has added another layer to the anticipation.

His last ODI appearance in Guwahati came against Sri Lanka, when he scored his 45th ODI century.

Now, after recently smashing his 55th ODI hundred and becoming only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 15,000 ODI runs, the euphoria surrounding the former India captain has reached a crescendo.

And with Kohli and Rohit both expected to play their final ODI World Cup in 2027, their appearance in Guwahati carries the weight of a farewell, even if the actual goodbye is still some distance away.

"He is somebody who is just getting better and better with each series and each game. He is somebody who wants to improve in spite of achieving so much, which is fabulous," spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said on match eve.

"Rohit (Sharma) also being in the side, both of them just get that experience into the side, which I think all the youngsters rub off on and they thrive upon their experience, the conversations they have. It is definitely something which helps the youngsters by their presence.

"And Virat is somebody who is constantly working on his game, he is constantly working on his fitness levels and I think that is very much inspiring, not only to the players in the dressing room, but I think a lot of players all over India."

For Kohli, the road to the 2027 World Cup is already clearly defined. He has made no secret of the fact that the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will be his last World Cup for India.

"It's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India, and that is my motivation - to leave everything out there," Virat Kohli said when Abhinav Mukund asked him about his target at the 2027 ODI World Cup. "The goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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