India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India are set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the first game, Shubman Gill and Co are aiming to take unnassailable 2-0 lead over the Windies in the three-match series. The focus will be entirely on the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be eager to deliver a good performance for their fans. Kohli is coming to this clash after a record-extending century in the previous match. His 139* was one of the main factors of India's big win.

The Men in Blue return to Guwahati with happy memories. They have won both of their ODIs at the venue, and their talismans Kohli and Rohit Sharma have smashed centuries. Kohli hit tons in both of those games, while Rohit also smashed one century and a half-century in one of those.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 30.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With Agency Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace