Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently dismissed all comparisons between Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Owing to his elegant style of batting and record-breaking performances, Kohli is often compared to Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. After surpassing Sachin's record for the most ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup, Kohli has now moved closer to another milestone: Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. On Sunday, Kohli registered his 86th international hundred against West Indies, reigniting comparisons with the 'Master Blaster'.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that the two batting greats, who belong to different generations, should not be compared. He pointed out that Sachin played in a completely different era, when conditions were far less batting-friendly than they are today.

"And every time I'll stick my neck out and say Sachin Tendulkar is ahead on two counts. First, I'm a big fan. And how he played, the circumstances in his career, and Indian cricket's hope. It is not Virat Kohli's fault. If Virat Kohli in any generation batted at number 3 for India, he would have been a champion player; I have no doubts," Ashwin said.

"But look at the rules, even yesterday, in the first innings, when West Indies were batting, after 34 overs, one ball had to be used. The ball became completely old in daylight. Sachin Tendulkar played a lot of 50-over cricket in daytime. And to compare people of two generations is absolutely sinister in my view," he added.

Ashwin also opened up about his relationship with Kohli, revealing that their bond has grown stronger over the past four to five years. He went on to say that if Kohli eventually breaks Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, he would consider the two legends to be on equal footing.

"My relationship with Virat Kohli became better over the last five, six, seven years. It became better," he said.

"Logically, this can happen. But if he does it-I will take my hat off, and it will be a remarkable achievement. Mark my words, it will be a remarkable achievement. If he does that, ask the same question about Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and I will say both of them are on the same level without a shadow of a doubt."

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