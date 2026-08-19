Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is back in the news. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, the coach made headlines around the world after his aggressive gesture following Egypt's loss to Argentina. Now, according to multiple reports, Hassan was taken to hospital after an alleged fight involving his wife and ex-wife. The incident reportedly took place at a café in Marina El Alamein on Egypt's North Coast. Hassan's first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi, and second wife, Dina Mustafa, were involved in a heated verbal exchange before a physical altercation broke out. A video circulating on social media appears to show the incident, though its authenticity and context remain unclear.

SCANDAL IN EGYPT: HOSSAM HASSAN FAINTS DURING ALTERCATION BETWEEN HIS TWO WIVES



😳 The Egypt national team manager reportedly fainted during an argument between the two women.



💔 Following the incident, reports claim he decided to divorce his first wife.… — Goal Crest (@GoalCrestX) August 18, 2026

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Hassan attempted to defuse the tension but later collapsed. Egyptian outlet Al-Arabiya subsequently reported that Hassan had divorced his first wife, with whom he has three children, following the incident. "He officially signed the divorce papers at a legal registrar's office in Cairo. Hassan had been with Howaida for decades prior to their sudden split, and the pair have three children," the report said.

According to Sky News Arabia, his lawyer denied rumours that Hassan had suffered a health crisis and stated that he was in good health.

Hassan is not only Egypt's coach but also the country's all-time leading scorer, with 69 goals in 177 appearances.

The Egyptian Football Association announced in July that national men's team head coach Hossam Hassan's contract had been extended following a solid outing at the FIFA World Cup. The Mohamed Salah-led side, playing in only their fourth World Cup and their first since 2018, reached the Round of 16. They bowed out of the tournament after coming close to shocking the football world, leading Argentina 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinal before the defending champions exposed the gulf in big-match experience and quality, scoring three goals in 13 minutes to complete a comeback and snatch victory and a quarterfinal spot from the jaws of defeat.

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