Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo has been appointed as the new head coach of Ecuador for the 2030 World Cup qualifying campaign, the nation's football federation announced Sunday. The 50-year-old won multiple trophies as manager of Argentine club side River Plate, but has not previously managed an international side. He replaces his compatriot Sebastian Beccacece, who stepped down after Ecuador's disappointing loss to co-hosts Mexico in the first knockout round of this year's World Cup. "We sought out Marcello Gallardo for what he has won, but above all for what he represents. Welcome to Ecuador, Marcelo," said Francisco Egas, president of the Ecuador Football Federation (FEF), in a video posted on social media.

Known for his attacking style, Gallardo is the most successful coach in the history of River Plate with 14 trophies in his first stint, including two Copa Libertadores wins.

But his recent, second spell at River Plate was a disappointment. He stepped down following a poor run of form in February after failing to win any further trophies.

Ecuador have become a major force in South American football in recent years, finishing second in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, after Argentina.

They boast international stars including Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin