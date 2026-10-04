Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, IFA Shield: Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC are tied 0-0 at half-time in their IFA Shield 2026 semi-final in Kolkata on Sunday. Mohun Bagan started off strongly, but failed to make their chances count. Lallianzuala Chhangte came close to scoring late in the first half, but his spectacular scissor kick attempt was denied. 21-time and defending champions Mohun Bagan topped Group A after a 6-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan and a hard-fought draw with NorthEast United. On the other hand, Punjab FC also topped Group B, winning both games, including a victory over record champions East Bengal. Mohun Bagan will enjoy home advantage in their bid to reach a second consecutive final. Punjab FC are aiming to reach the IFA Shield final for the very first time.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final, straight from Kolkata:
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: HALF TIME!
Half time! It's goalless at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in the IFA Shield semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC. Mohun Bagan started off well, Punjab FC came back into the game, Chhange had a great effort from a scissor kick, but the opening goal is yet to come.
HT | MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Cutting edge lacking
Both teams are lacking the cutting edge in the final third. Punjab FC make another inroad into the Mohun Bagan box, but the hosts manage to defend it. Then Liston Colaco drives forward for Bagan, but he wastes the chance as Punjab defend.
42' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Scissor kick!
Cross from the left by Zeljkovic, Lallianzuala Chhange cuts his run short and goes for a scissor kick shot, but it's saved by Arshdeep! A little more to the corner and that would've been the goal of the tournament! Brilliant effort.
39' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Punjab with another chance!
Lovely one-two play between Punjab FC's players, and Bishu Sharma slams a shot towards goal. However, it takes a deflection off Mohun Bagan's Alberto and Kaith collects it easily.
36' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Punjab test again!
A low shot from the right side of the box by Punjab FC, it goes through the legs of Subhasish Bose and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith is forced to make a save! Diving low to his left, Kaith keeps out the danger. Sharp reactions.
28' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Punjab gaining momentum
After a dominant opening spell from Mohun Bagan, Punjab FC are now starting to go forwards more often. They had a set-piece chance a while ago, and now win another free-kick in the opposition half as Raphael Messi Bouli is fouled. However, nothing concrete comes off it.
24' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Close chance!
Erwin slams the free-kick firmly, but Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh makes an excellent save, deflecting the shot onto the post. Mohun Bagan with all of the attacking chances so far.
10' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Huge chance goes begging!
Lovely diagonal ball from the midfield to Ashish Rai, he then deftly lays it for Erwin. Punjab FC's goalkeeper had rushed out, Erwin tries to cut past and shoot into an empty net, but his shot is blocked by a last-ditch tackle!
However, seems like Mohun Bagan won a free-kick on the edge of the box.
8' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Mohun Bagan denied penalty
Excellent footwork by Dejan Drazic on the left wing, he twists and turns and dribbles into the box, and then goes down! However, the ref does not award a penalty, ruling that the Serbian went down softly.
6' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: KICKOFF!
We are live! The IFA Shield 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC begins in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan in their classic maroon and green, Punjab FC in all-white. Here we go!
1' MBSG 0-0 PFC
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Match about to begin
It's just a few minutes to kickoff at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The players are out onto the pitc. Live action on the way, stay tuned!
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Mohun Bagan missing key players
Mohun Bagan are without a lot of crucial players today, like Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh and Abhishek Singh Tekcham. That's because those three played for the Indian national team yesterday, in their historic friendly against Brazil!
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Clash of group toppers
Mohun Bagan narrowly topped Group A over NorthEast United, thanks to their better goal difference. That was helped by Mohun Bagan's 6-0 thrashing of Sreenidi Deccan in their first match!
On the other hand, Punjab FC won both their group matches, including a 1-0 win over record champions East Bengal!
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Punjab FC starting XI
Here's Punjab FC's starting XI to take on Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield semi-final:
#PunjabFC #IndianFootball #Football #IFA https://t.co/PKINcLaLeQ— Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) October 4, 2026
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: Mohun Bagan starting XI
Here's Mohun Bagan's starting XI to take on Punjab FC in the IFA Shield semi-final:
All set for the semi-final #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/4iIF2BfAFZ— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) October 4, 2026
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE: IFA Shield semi-final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IFA Shield 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC. A spicy contest in store at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.