Lovely diagonal ball from the midfield to Ashish Rai, he then deftly lays it for Erwin. Punjab FC's goalkeeper had rushed out, Erwin tries to cut past and shoot into an empty net, but his shot is blocked by a last-ditch tackle!

However, seems like Mohun Bagan won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

8' MBSG 0-0 PFC