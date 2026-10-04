Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming, IFA Shield: Unbeaten Punjab FC are gearing up for their biggest test of the season as they face local heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semi-final of the 126th IFA Shield. Both teams comfortably secured their knockout spots before their final group games, setting the stage for a thrilling collision between two high-flying offences. The Shers march into the semifinals riding a wave of massive momentum, having emphatically topped Group II. They will face formidable favourites Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Mariners will look to utilise their home advantage and immense attacking depth to dictate the tempo.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC IFA Shield LIVE Streaming, Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final will take place on Sunday, October 4 (IST).

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final will be held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final?

The Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final?

The Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, IFA Shield semi-final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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