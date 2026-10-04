Portugal vs Norway Live Streaming UEFA Nations League: Defending champions Portugal aim to cap off the international break with a perfect record in the UEFA Nations League when they host Norway at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Monday (IST). The two-time Nations League champions started the three-week international break with a 1-0 win over Wales in Lisbon before completing a double in Scandinavia against Norway (2-1) and Denmark (4-2), in the aftermath of captain Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the squad following a reported rift with manager Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo remains unavailable for the final game of the international break, as he is reportedly set to leave for Saudi Arabia in the coming days, where he plays his club football for Al-Nassr. Portugal sit top of Group D after winning their first three matches, with two fixtures still to be played next month.

Norway, on the other hand, won their opener against Denmark in Oslo before suffering defeats to Portugal at home and Wales away.

Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match take place?

The Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will take place on Monday, October 5 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match be held?

The Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will be held at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

What time will the Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)

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