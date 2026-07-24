Elliot Anderson declared Manchester City the "kings of Manchester" after completing his reported 116 million pounds ($154 million) move from Nottingham Forest. City confirmed Thursday the England midfielder had signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium with the option of a further 12 months. The deal was agreed earlier this month but finalised this week following the player's return from the World Cup. Anderson said he was "over the moon" to be signing for "one of the biggest clubs in the world", with the 23-year-old adding: "I can't wait to play for this club. It's a club built to win trophies and compete at the very top of the game. That is exciting for any footballer.

"I think they're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of. Over the last 10, 12 years, they've dominated, so that's why I wanted to join."

Anderson said he was already looking forward to appearing in the Manchester derby, with City facing arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 13.

"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world and for as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester. It'll be a great fixture and I can't wait to be involved in something like that."

Anderson came through the youth ranks at Newcastle, making 55 first-team appearances for his boyhood club, before signing for Forest in a 35 million pounds move two years ago and played 92 times for the Midlands side.

He earned his first England call-up last season and soon established himself as a key member of Thomas Tuchel's side that finished in third place at the World Cup

"I'm only 23, so I've got plenty of time to get to my best levels," said Anderson. "I'm definitely not there yet and there's more to come from me.

"I think I bring a bit of everything. I bring quality, I bring physicality, energy. I'd like to think I'd get the fans excited, get them off their feet and bring energy to the team."

Anderson will link up with new manager Enzo Maresca's squad for pre-season training next month, with City's director of football, Hugo Viana, saying: "Elliot is one of the outstanding young midfield talents in world football. We feel he can become a complete midfielder."

Anderson's move came just days after fellow England midfielder Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a reported 117 million pounds -- a fee that smashed the transfer record for a British player.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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