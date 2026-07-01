Liverpool have completed the signing of France Under-21 centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to a reported £60 million ($79 million). The Premier League giants reached an agreement for the 20-year-old in January and he has now signed a five-year contract at Anfield with the option of a further 12 months, subject to international clearance. The defender is expected to be available from the start of pre-season after missing the end of his last campaign in France with a shoulder injury suffered in February.

"I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here," Jacquet told Liverpool's website on Wednesday. "It's a big dream for me."

Jacquet made 33 senior appearances for Ligue 1 side Rennes after coming through their youth ranks. He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Clermont.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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