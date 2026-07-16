Defending champions Argentina have entered the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic win over England in the second semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time). Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal of the match, putting the Three Lions in the lead. This scoreline remained unchanged until the 84th minute before La Albiceleste produced another brilliant comeback. Enzo Fernandez netted the equaliser in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time to help Argentina set up a final against Spain.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi played a crucial role in the comeback win, with an assist for each of the goals scored by Fernandez and Martinez.

As the referee blew the final whistle, there were no bounds to Argentina's joy, and their icon Messi was no exception. His celebration after the defending champions' entry into the final has since gone viral on social media.

Watch it here:

: Lionel Messi's celebration after Argentina made it to the World Cup final is magnificent. Look at the joy in his eyes.



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/9cqMXtSt7d — Culers Pro (@CulersPro) July 15, 2026

Messi delivered for his teammates. With one more win, he'll be delivering another World Cup trophy to Argentina.

Messi didn't add to his tournament-leading goal total, but the 39-year-old assisted on two late strikes that carried La Albiceleste to another stunning comeback and a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.

"Leo is still performing at the highest level," England captain Harry Kane said.

"I felt like, for large parts of the game, we dealt with him really well. But, as always with the most dangerous players in the world, when they have the ball in the final third, they can be playmakers. And he did that again today. He's obviously one of the best players ever for a reason."

Eight days after an improbable rally against Egypt in the round of 16, Messi returned to Atlanta to produce another stellar moment in a career that might already be the best of anyone to play the sport.

England were surely envisioning a pursuit of their first World Cup title since their only one six decades ago after a 55th-minute goal from Anthony Gordon.

But Messi and his blue-clad teammates, as they have shown over and over again, are never done. Now it's on to face Spain in the final on Sunday, with a chance of becoming the first repeat champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

(With AP Inputs)

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