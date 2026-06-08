England manager Thomas Tuchel has dropped a bombshell just 10 days ahead of The Three Lions' opening game of the FIFA World Cup against Croatia in Arlington. Ahead of the pre-tournament dress rehearsal against Costa Rica, Tuchel made a bold declaration, insisting that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will have to fight for his place in the XI, hinting that the 22-year-old might not be a first-choice starter for the clash against the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Not long ago, Bellingham was considered one of the first names on the teamsheet after spearheading England's run to the Euro 2024 final and Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double.

Following Gareth Southgate's departure, the momentum seems to have shifted massively, with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers currently ahead of Bellingham in the pecking order for the number 10 role.

Nevertheless, while Bellingham's starting spot might not be assured, he, statistically speaking, remains the best-performing player in that role among his peers.

Bellingham's 7.24 average match rating in La Liga this season betters Rogers (6.85), Morgan Gibbs-White (6.85), Cole Palmer (6.72), and Phil Foden (7.01)-with the last three surprisingly not even making it into Tuchel's final 26-man squad.

Bellingham has had a rather strained relationship with Tuchel since the German tactician took over, with the midfielder starting just four of the 13 matches under the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss.

Following a friendly loss to Senegal last year, Tuchel openly labeled Bellingham's behavior as 'repulsive', though he later apologized for the remark.

In fairness, despite Real Madrid's struggles over the past few seasons, Bellingham has remained one of their top performers on the pitch.

The midfielder recorded a total of 8 goals and 5 assists across all competitions this past season, after racking up a combined 30 goal involvements (G/A) the year before.

However, Bellingham must step up to Tuchel's challenge and win over his manager. The underlying numbers prove he has all the tools to completely thrive under this pressure.

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures (Group L):

Wednesday, June 17: England vs. Croatia (Dallas Stadium/AT&T Stadium, Dallas)

Tuesday, June 23: England vs. Ghana (Boston Stadium/Gillette Stadium, Boston)

Saturday, June 27: England vs. Panama (New York New Jersey Stadium/MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

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