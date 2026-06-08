France national team captain and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has backed legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to outdo the defending champion Lionel Messi in terms of goals in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but also tipped himself to be the top goal-scorer of the tournament ahead of Portugal icon. In a series of rapid-fire questions in a football challenge with content creator Finn Agostinelli and Sorare on Instagram, the 27-year-old was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo after going through some of the best talents across Europe and South American football. In the battle between the World Cup-winning 'GOAT' Messi and Ronaldo, who is just one WC trophy short of levelling the 'Greatest of All Time' debate, Mbappe went with Cristiano.

Messi completed his lifelong dream of capturing the FIFA WC trophy in Qatar in 2022. Now, all the eyes are on 41-year-old Cristiano, who is coming after a prolific title-winning season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, still thriving as a goal-scoring machine, having won it nearly all at club and international level, except a World Cup title.

During the rapid fire, he chose Cristiano over Messi. But when asked to choose between himself and Cristiano, Mbappe chose himself to outshine the 41-year-old, as per Goal.com.

Mbappe also showed backing to his Real Madrid teammate and Brazil superstar Vinicius Jr to outscore Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal and England skipper Harry Kane.

The 2026 WC has a lot of emotional weight for Mbappe, now the French skipper. In the 2022 final, despite his hat-trick and relentless counter-attack against Messi-led Argentina, Mbappe could not defend his side's 2018 crown. In a candid admission, Mbappe reveals that he avoids rewatching the match, saying that it "might awaken some demons".

Heading into the 2026 WC, Ronaldo and Messi, playing their record-breaking sixth World Cup, have eight and 13 FIFA World Cup goals each. The Portugal legend, however, has failed to score in a World Cup knockout game, and this is one stain that he would be aiming to wipe off his enviable resume as a footballer.

France is placed in Group I with Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, starting at the MetLife Stadium on June 16. Mbappe has already scored 12 goals across two WC appearances, including four in finals and is chasing the all-time record of Miroslav Klose with 16 goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi