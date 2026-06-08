After Iran made a 40-hour bus journey, navigated U.S. visa issues, and arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, the team rolled out of the airport with players looking dapper in their travel attire, adorned with pin badges on their lapels that read '#168.' The design, replicated as an online hashtag, commemorates the number of children killed at an elementary school on the first day of the U.S.-Iran conflict on February 28, 2026. This is not the first time the Iranian players have openly displayed their emotions.

Before a friendly against Nigeria in March, Iran's starting lineup held up school bags as symbols of commemoration during the national anthem. Around the same time, before playing Costa Rica, the team held up images of children and civilians killed, as well as heritage infrastructure damaged during bombing raids.

When the Iran team departed Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday afternoon, they were not wearing the badges. Along the way, the pins were attached to the lapels of their dark blue jackets. Team Melli proudly displayed them as they disembarked in Mexico.

Can they wear them during the World Cup?

If players and officials wear these pin badges in a match setting, they are likely to be pulled up. The badges constitute direct political messaging and could add to tensions that already exist.

FIFA regulations state that "equipment must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images." Any violation may lead to players and/or the team being sanctioned by FIFA.

This rule applies to all players and officials in the technical area, including the head coach.

FIFA is also clear that "slogans, statements, or images" related to "any person(s), living or dead," and "any specific political act/event" are not permitted.

But wearing them during travel is a grey area.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was present during their match against Costa Rica when the Iranian players protested . At the time, FIFA spoke about taking action in accordance with its disciplinary code, but no formal action was announced.

Before friendlies against Gambia and Mali in Turkey this month, prior to leaving for Mexico, the team stood with their right hands across their chests during the anthem.

But the World Cup may be a different stage, and the Iranian players will have to be cautious about where and how they choose to unite in protest.

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