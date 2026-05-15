Ishan Kishan has been given a handsome reward after starring in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. The star wicket-keeper batter, who hails from the state of Bihar, has been honoured by the government of Bihar. On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary rewarded Ishan Kishan with prize money of Rs 1 crore. The two met at Choudhary's residence, where Kishan was presented with the cheque. Kishan was one of India's best performers at the T20 World Cup, and is currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026.

The Bihar Chief Minister shared photos from the meeting with Ishan Kishan on social media, and also wished the star wicket-keeper batter well.

"A member of the Indian cricket team who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the brilliant batsman, the pride of Bihar, Shri Ishan Kishan Ji, was honored by the state government with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for his crucial contribution in winning the World Cup. Best wishes for a successful cricket career, keep illuminating the name of Bihar like this," Choudhary posted on his official X account (translated from Hindi).

After a long time away from the international scene, Kishan made a comeback into India's T20I squad on the eve of the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed batter made an instant impression, and continued the form into the tournament.

Kishan made 317 runs in nine games for India at the T20 World Cup, finishing as his country's second-highest run-scorer and fourth overall. His best knock came against arch-rivals Pakistan, where he won the 'Player of the Match' award for a game-changing 40-ball 77 on a tricky pitch.

Following the T20 World Cup, Kishan led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of IPL 2026. He has kept up his form in the IPL, with 420 runs in 12 games.

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