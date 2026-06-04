Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stocks are rising by the day. He is already a poster boy of Indian cricket after a stellar IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi was the only batter to slam over 750 runs in the 2026 edition of the T20 tournament. He has already been named in the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. The wonderkid is also being primed to make his senior debut for India against Ireland later this month. Sooryavanshi's life and career are thus moving at a pretty fast pace.

It's not only his on-field performance; off the field too, Sooryavanshi is making waves. An industry expert, speaking to NDTV on the condition of anonymity, has said: "They are asking for Rs 2 crore now per year. Rajasthan Royals guys are asking for Rs 2 crore for him per year."

Before the IPL, he had signed a few endorsements in the range of Rs 1 crore, which he did with Complan and Red Bull. Sooryavanshi even appeared in Google ads during IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi was named the Most Valuable Player in the just-concluded IPL. He topped the batting chart with 776 runs from 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a stunning strike rate of 237.30, hitting one century and five fifties to win the Orange Cap. He surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record for the maximum number of sixes (59) in a season, as he smashed 72 maximums in IPL 2026.

He has been earning praise from all quarters. "He (Sooryavanshi) is extremely talented. Truly has a God-gifted talent and mindset like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar," Madan Lal, the 1983 World Cup winner, told PTI.

Lal said Sooryavanshi was as good as any of India's current top three batsmen in T20Is. He also said he feared "some talented players might just get dropped because of Sooryavanshi." "Sooryavanshi is as good as Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan. But the latter are proven players, he has to prove himself at that level.

"No one can play or bat like Sooryavanshi. The kind of game he has shown to the world, it's unbelievable. Every coach would want him to play but one has to see the team's balance. He should not be sitting outside and his confidence will go. No question of saving him from anything," said Lal, also a former India coach.

On how to groom Sooryavanshi to the next level, Lal said, "Sooryavanshi is a top talent no doubt, but the bigger question is, how do you groom him into the next level. I would like to judge him only after seeing a longer version of the game.

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