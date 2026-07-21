Australia have named a full-strength Test side for the first time in a year after captain Pat Cummins, along with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, were all named in the 13-strong squad for the two-game series against Bangladesh. This will be Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia since 2003 with the first match scheduled to take place August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, followed by the second from August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Cummins is in line to play his first Test match since December last year. Spinner Lyon is set for his return after he missed much of the backend of Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring issue, with back-up pacer Scott Boland joined by all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green. Hazlewood has missed significant time in recent years due to injuries. Hamstring and Achilles issues have been his latest concerns.

Selectors will have to face an agonising call over which of Hazlewood, Lyon or Boland to leave out for the series opener at Marrara Stadium.

Selection chief George Bailey said Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon had "worked extremely hard, individually and with the (sports science) teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries.

“The NSP (National Selection Panel) look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan. They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM (sports science and sports medicine) teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries," Bailey said.

"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players," he added.

Selectors will also be on the lookout for Usman Khawaja's replacement inside the top six following his retirement at the start of the year, with Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald all included as batting options.

Michael Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett are the players to drop out of the squad that featured in Australia's most recent Test series against England at the start of the year.

Australia sit atop of the World Test Championship standings, while Bangladesh are currently in fourth place.

Australia squad for Bangladesh Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Haaland Memes | "It's A Special & Funny Game": Haaland Ahead Of Quarterfinals Against England