Team India's tour of the United Kingdom turned out to be an absolute disaster. The assignment started with the team losing all three T20Is against Ireland. Then came the five T20Is against England, which also saw Shreyas Iyer's men being hammered 4-0. India hoped to bounce back in the 3 ODIs against England, but the team could only muster up a solitary win in the second match. As the BCCI does a thorough analysis of the results on the tour, head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision-making is being severely criticised.

Former India cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh questioned the Gambhir-led team management's baffling decision-making in the third ODI against England at Lord's, asking the logic behind benching Kuldeep Yadav even when Jasprit Bumrah wasn't playing.

"Even England employed three spinners and the wicket was dry. Yet, without Bumrah, if Kuldeep Yadav can't fit even in this bowling lineup, what logic is there? It is clear that this team management keeps making glaring errors in the overall selection and in picking the playing 11," he said in a video on Instagram.

Kuldeep is arguably India's premier white-ball spinner. He has 194 wickets in 121 ODIs for the national team, at an average of 27.04. He didn't get to feature in a single match against England.

Ramesh, who featured for India in 24 ODIs and 19 Tests, was impressed by the way Rohit Sharma silenced critics, who were saying his days in the Indian team were coming to an end. Rohit ended up scoring a century, albeit in a losing cause as India couldn't reach the target of 388 runs set by England.

"Despite the immense pressure on him, Rohit Sharma produced an extraordinary knock. Yet, despite him, Gill and Kohli playing brilliantly, we always felt India would slip somewhere because of the total they were chasing. But India produced an excellent chase as the pitch was more up and down in the second innings," said Ramesh.

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