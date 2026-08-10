One thing is for sure: IPL 2027 will see most teams sporting a new look. There is buzz around a high-profile trade involving Hardik Pandya, and there is a strong possibility that former IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders could make some big calls. Chennai Super Kings are not far behind either. They have parted ways with coach Stephen Fleming, who has joined England. From next season, the five-time champions will have a new face in the dugout.

According to CEO Kasi Viswanathan, as quoted by Cricbuzz, CSK's next coach is likely to be an overseas expert.

"We have not started applying our minds to this yet. First, we will appoint a coach. We have got calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise," he said.

Viswanathan and CSK's whole-time director Rupa Gurunath will zero in on the new coach after consulting MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The report added that there is speculation that England's limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum could join CSK, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) willing to release its coach during the IPL.

Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and took over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent setups in franchise cricket.

Fleming also served as the head coach of both Super Kings subsidiaries, Joburg Super Kings (in SA20) and Texas Super Kings (in Major League Cricket).

Under Fleming, CSK won five IPL titles as well as two Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The team reached the playoffs a record 12 times and also featured in 10 IPL finals.

Rupa Gurunath, Owner, Chennai Super Kings, said, "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence."

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy," she added.

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said, "From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best in individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths."

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