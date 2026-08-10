In a concerning development, Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has complained to the police that he has received several threatening letters over the past few months, including one warning that he and his wife, Dona Ganguly, would be killed, a senior officer said on Monday. According to a report by new agency PTI, Police have launched an investigation to determine who sent the communications. A written complaint was lodged by Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata after the latest letter was received at his office on Monday, the officer said.

The letters had allegedly been arriving in the former BCCI president's name for around six months but were initially not taken seriously.

His office received two letters on Monday containing explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife, and to harm people close to him, according to the police complaint lodged by the former cricketer's manager.

The police officer said investigators were examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender.

"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source, and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," the officer said.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's personal secretary, Taniya Bhattacharya, has filed a complaint with Thakurpukur Police alleging threatening letters targeting Ganguly, his family and staff. The complaint states that two recent letters contained serious threats, prompting… pic.twitter.com/VtL4GW0URU — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Preliminary investigations indicate that the letters may have been sent through a courier service, allegedly by a person from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

The police have begun examining the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have contacted the courier agency concerned to gather details of the consignments.

"We have spoken to people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to locate it," he said.

Kolkata Police sleuths are examining whether all the letters were sent by the same person and the reason behind the alleged threats, he added.

With PTI inputs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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