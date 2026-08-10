As the national teams undergo a captaincy purge over poor results, Shaheen Afridi has asserted that “till now I am Pakistan's captain for one-day internationals" as reports gather steam that Babar Azam is likely to take over as all-format captain, a news report said on Monday. According to Telecom Asia Sport, the Pakistan Cricket Board has promised former captain Babar the captaincy in all formats, and after giving him the reins of the Test squad, the PCB is considering handing the ODI side now. Asked if white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and powerful selector Aaqib Javed back him as ODI captain, Shaheen gave a wry smile before saying, “Till now I am the captain.”

It was reported a few days back that Babar had accepted the Test captaincy on the condition that he should be appointed all-format skipper. Sources said two selectors assured Babar that if he attains good results in the two Tests in the West Indies and three in England, he will become all-format skipper.

Shaheen was appointed ODI skipper in October last year without a tenure, replacing Mohammad Rizwan under whom Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy in the first round before losing a series to the West Indies for the first time in 24 years.

Shaheen, who has led Lahore Qalandars to three PSL titles in the last five years, is seen as skipper until the ODI World Cup in Africa next year. But considering frequent changes in Pakistan, there is no guarantee he will remain in the saddle till the ODI World Cup.

Even Babar is not given a long tenure with the Test side, appointed skipper for the West Indies and England tours.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has recently predicted Babar will be Pakistan's captain in next year's World Cup.

Pakistan have a busy preparatory schedule for the World Cup with a home tri-series against Sri Lanka and England, followed by another tri-series with Zimbabwe and Ireland (venue likely to be Zimbabwe) and a five-match series in England.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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