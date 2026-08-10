Hardik Pandya, the No. 1 fast-bowling all-rounder in the country, is a hot topic of discussion before the IPL retention list is released. The Mumbai Indians captain did not have a successful return to the franchise since IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians entered the playoffs only once in the last three editions, and the team's performance under Pandya has not been inspiring. In IPL 2026, MI finished second-last with four wins from 14 matches. Several teams have been rumoured to be in touch with MI for a trade involving Pandya.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are increasingly interested in acquiring the Mumbai Indians skipper. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been rumoured to be linked with him. The trade talks, however, have not made much progress, the report added.

The report quoted Mumbai Indians sources as saying that the player may not be traded at all. However, that may "not be the complete picture", the report further said, adding that "calls have been made to and received from franchises expressing interest in the all-rounder."

Pandya's IPL numbers since 2024 have not been great. However, there is no question about his quality.

Several rumours have claimed that MI may be open to a trade with Delhi Capitals involving Axar Patel. Rumour mills are also rife with speculation that a Pandya-for-Yashasvi Jaiswal trade with Rajasthan Royals, or a Pandya-for-Nicholas Pooran swap with LSG, could be potential IPL trade possibilities.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views and said that MI should look to acquire Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh from KKR if they decide to trade Hardik to the franchise.

"Don't count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talk is that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR will give away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition: getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI get stronger," Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube channel.

"MI will also think about who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and an Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get stronger but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting unit with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles respectively, so MI have to think about how they can ensure one of these teams doesn't leapfrog them," he added.

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