Australia batter Travis Head has finally broken his silence on his rumoured feud with Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this season. During the match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, cameras spotted Kohli skipping the handshake with Head after the game, sparking major controversy. A few months on from the incident, Head has revealed that such moments are part and parcel of the sport, adding that there is nothing to fix between him and Kohli.

"I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected," Head told Code Sports.

In the aftermath of the incident, Head's wife, Jessica Davies, revealed she was abused by fans on social media, describing the situation as emotionally draining for her and the family.

Head, however, downplayed the controversy and suggested that public scrutiny comes with being a professional. That said, the southpaw did admit that the incident affected the people around him.

"I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don't particularly see that sort of stuff," he said.

Head praised Jessica for handling the difficult situation with extreme grace.

"Everyone forgets about it in a few days' time. She handled it extremely well. It's probably handling it with others and what other people's perspective of what things are like," added Head.

Meanwhile, Kohli's RCB were crowned champions of the IPL for a second season in a row after beatin Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

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