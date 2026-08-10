For Sarfaraz Khan, the call-up to the Indian cricket squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka marks the end of a long wait. Sarfaraz last played for India against New Zealand in November 2024, a series that saw India suffer their first home series loss in 12 years. The defeat was also India's first-ever whitewash at home. He had made his Test debut earlier that year against England at home. Sarfaraz was also named in India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia but did not get a game. In six Tests and 11 innings for India, he has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including a century and three fifties, with a best score of 150.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan joined the Team India camp ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, starting on August 15. The first Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on August 15. India's No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the series due to injury, with Sarfaraz named as his replacement.

Sarfaraz's father, Naushad, recited an inspirational verse after his son was called up. "Bhale nikla hai kai raato ke baad suraj, bhale nikla hai kai raato ke baad, lekin mehnat ko milta hai hamesha kismat ka sath (The sun may have risen after many nights, but destiny favors hard work)."

Sarfaraz posted a selfie wearing Indian colours on his Instagram, revealing a lean look after months of hard work on his fitness.

Sarfaraz has earned a comeback after a solid domestic season, scoring 429 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches and nine innings at an average of 53.62, including a century and a fifty, with a best score of 227.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Sarfaraz scored 329 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.09, with a century and three fifties.

During the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai stalwart scored 303 runs in six matches and five innings at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56, including a century and two fifties.

His fine performances earned him a contract with CSK for Rs 75 lakh, and he had a decent outing, scoring 161 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of nearly 170, with a fifty to his name. He heads into the Sri Lanka series after a stint in the Mumbai T20 League for Aakash Tigers MWS, where he scored 161 runs in five innings at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 214.67, including a half-century.

Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

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