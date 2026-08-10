Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, there aren't many power couples like this duo. While one is a world-famous cricketer, the other is a shining star in the world of Indian cinema. Often, Anushka Sharma can be seen in cricket stadiums cheering for Kohli. The most recent such instance was the IPL 2026 final, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by beating Gujarat Titans. Anushka and Kohli are also seen on spiritual sojourns together.

On Sunday, Kohli tagged Anushka Sharma in a cute post. They could be seen twinning in One8 shoes.

Earlier, in June, the former India captain launched his passion project, One8, in partnership with Agilitas, a made-in-India global sportswear and leisurewear brand. For Kohli, this goes beyond a business association. He says it is the first time outside cricket that he has been so deeply involved in creating something from the ground up.

This is a deeply personal venture for him, one where he is not merely a co-owner but a co-creator.

Kohli spoke about how closely his own philosophy aligns with the brand's.

"I almost crave situations where people feel like the game is gone, and then it's about how you manage to pull it back. That's how I've looked at situations from a very young age. I've never stopped believing, right until the very end, that the game isn't lost.

"One incident that stands out for me is the game against Pakistan in Melbourne. When I walked out, everyone said India's chances of winning were just three percent. But I never thought like that. Even if there is a one per cent chance, there is still a chance. You are never really done until you lose the game."

His unforgettable 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains one of the finest chases in T20I history.

Kohli has never lacked energy or intent - whether on the field or in the boardroom. And with One8, he wants to create more than just apparel. He wants to build a culture.

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