Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found himself in the headlines in the past few weeks as many experts believe that the veteran fast bowler should be recalled to the Indian cricket team for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Bhuvneshwar was brilliant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the recent injury crisis among the India pacers has made him a preferred option for many former cricketers. The pacer was brilliant in IPL 2026 as he took 28 wickets to guide RCB to their second consecutive title. Amid all the chatter, the fast bowler said that his only focus is to play cricket but also made it clear that if selectors do call him up for any upcoming series, he will be ready to join the national side.

“Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready. Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn't come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

“We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn't come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something. How prepared I am is not for me to decide; the rest is the selectors' call,” the seasoned fast bowler added.

The experienced pacer is set to lead the Lucknow Falcons in the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which will get underway on August 14. For Bhuvneshwar, the tournament represents another opportunity to contribute on the field while helping the next generation of Uttar Pradesh cricketers navigate the demands of competitive cricket.

The 24-day UPT20 Season 4 will feature 34 matches and, for the first time, will be staged across two cities. Lucknow will host the opening phase at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, with 22 matches scheduled across 13 matchdays, before the tournament moves to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the remaining 12 matches over 11 matchdays.

(With IANS inputs)

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