Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have termed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) sudden structural changes to the Men's ODI World Cup qualification pathway as a major ‘setback' to the associate nations, warning that the move risks undermining years of global progress. The statement comes nearly a month after the ICC overhauled the tournament's format following its annual conference in Edinburgh in July. While the event was originally slated to feature 14 teams divided into two groups of seven followed by a Super Six stage, the ICC has now added a 'Super Series' and a 'Super 7' phase.

Under the revised structure, the bottom three qualifying sides (ranked 12th, 13th, and 14th) will first compete in a round-robin Super Series, with only the winner advancing to join the top 11 teams in two six-team main groups. The top three sides from each group, along with the next best-performing team, will then advance to a seven-team round-robin Super 7 stage to determine the four semi-finalists.

"Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) are deeply disappointed by the International Cricket Council's recent decision to implement significant structural changes to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format with less than 18 months until the competition begins," the joint statement said.

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game. At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends the wrong message entirely," it added.

With the rejigged format clearly reducing the opportunities Associate nations will get to play in the ODI World Cup, the Netherlands and Scotland boards further questioned ICC's administrative integrity and transparency, arguing that decisions impacting nations operating on limited resources should never be made without proper consultation.

"Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game. However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced.

“The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlight the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members.

"Decisions of this significance, particularly those directly affecting Associate Members, should be made clearly following meaningful consultation and with sufficient notice for affected Members to understand and respond to the implications."

An associate national administrator told IANS, on the condition of anonymity, that none of the member nations had any inkling of the changes being made to the format during the meeting in Edinburgh. “It came out of the blue for all of us there,” further said the administrator.

The two boards also disclosed that two official meetings with the ICC after the annual conference yielded no formal written resolution. "Following the announcement of the changes, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and other Associate Members met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved.

“We also requested positive action to strengthen future operational decision-making and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Full Members. Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised.

“The timing of these changes, with less than eighteen months until the tournament, has given affected Members limited opportunity to contribute to the process or adapt. We believe greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and helped maintain confidence in the qualification pathway. Along with other Associate Members, we value the ICC's investment in developing the game.

“We also believe that confidence in international cricket depends on clear, stable, and predictable qualification pathways, particularly where Members are making significant sporting, financial and commercial commitments based on established structures. Associate Members who are directly impacted should be properly engaged before decisions that affect our future are made."

Detailing the operational strains caused by mid-cycle changes, the two boards said, "Members and their players invest years in preparing for World Cups, and confidence in those pathways depends on them not changing part-way through a qualification cycle without consultation.

“Changing those structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and places additional operational and financial pressure on organisations that are already operating with limited resources.

Concluding with an appeal for open dialogue, both boards reminded the ICC that the World Cups have historically prospered through iconic upsets by the Associate nations on the field. "The opportunity to compete at a World Cup provides Associate Members with a unique competitive opportunity to drive investment, inspire players, attract commercial partners and government support, and create moments that capture the imagination of supporters.

"Some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournaments have come when Associate Members have challenged, and in some cases defeated, Full Members on the world stage. Those performances have always reinforced the principle that success is earned on the field. Our players work incredibly hard with limited resources to earn these opportunities and deserve respect and for their efforts to be rewarded.

"Leaders in cricket have consistently spoken about their ambition for the sport to become truly global. Providing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations to qualify for and compete at major events is fundamental to achieving that ambition. Decisions that reduce or limit those opportunities slow progress toward expanding the game's reach and appeal and run counter to those ambitions.

"We call upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests and commit to engaging openly with all Members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served. Cricket Scotland and the KNCB wish to see an exciting and competitive ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that displays cricket in the best possible light and contributes to the continued growth of our sport.

“A truly global tournament would achieve this ambition, and we are ready to work with the ICC to achieve this. Cricket's future is strongest when every Member has a genuine and fair opportunity to compete, develop and succeed," the joint statement concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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