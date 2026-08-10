Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who earlier played for Delhi Capitals, has been named Nepal's new ODI captain by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Monday. He replaces long-serving skipper Rohit Paudel, as the CAN announced the squad for the ACC Men's Premier Cup, set to be held from August 30 to September 12 in Malaysia. Lamichhane, 26, returns to the leadership role after previously captaining Nepal in 14 ODIs before Paudel assumed the position in late 2022. Lamichhane brings immense international experience to the role, having taken 154 wickets in 77 ODIs so far.

He holds the record for being the fastest Nepalese bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets and is also the first player from his country to cross the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. He takes over the reins from Paudel, who enjoyed a successful tenure at the helm.

Under Paudel's captaincy, Nepal mounted a historic comeback in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 by winning 11 of their final 12 matches, securing a direct berth in the ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June 2023. Beyond his tactical leadership, Paudel served as a reliable anchor in the middle order throughout his tenure.

Lamichhane's reappointment marks a key leadership transition for Nepal as they look to build momentum in the 50-over format. In Nepal's squad, there is no place for Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Nandan Yadav or Binod Bhandari. Instead, Sompal Kami and Aarif Sheikh have been included. Dev Khanal, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora and Basir Ahamad have also been added.

The upcoming tournament will mark the third edition of the Premier Cup and will be played in the 50-over format, mirroring the inaugural 2023 edition that was won by Nepal as the host nation.

Nepal squad for ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Basir Ahamad, Ishan Pandey, Gulsan Jha, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC and Hemant Dhami.

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