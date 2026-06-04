Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey will be the big names in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season 5 player auction to be held in Bengaluru on Friday. More than 150 players will be available for selection as six franchises, with a full purse of Rs 60 lakhs each, will enter the auction to build their squads. The squad limit will be of a minimum 16 players and maximum 18 acquired through auction, along with two players from the mandatory Catchment Area Players.

“Players have been classified into five pools — A, B, C, D and E — with base prices of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Franchises are required to acquire at least 12 players from Pools A, B and C combined,” the organisers said in a release.

Pool A will consist of India and Indian Premier League players such as Nair, Agarwal and Pandey with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. It will also include Vyshak Vijaykumar, R Smaran and Yash Raj Punja, who was the leading wicket-taker last season with 26 dismissals.

Pool A also includes top performers from previous editions such as Abhinav Manohar, Vidwath Kaverappa and Sharath BR.

Pool B comprises players who have represented the senior Karnataka state side in any format under the age of 30. These players will have a base price of Rs 1 lakh.

Pool C will have players under the age of 30 who have represented Karnataka at the junior level. With a base price of Rs 50,000, the notable names in this list includes Anvay Dravid, Samit Dravid, Harshil Dharmani, Karthik SU, Aadarsh Prajwal, and Aneeshwar Gautam.

“Pool D features players aged between 30 and 35 who have represented the senior state team and carry a base price of Rs 75,000. Franchises will only be permitted to field two players from this category in their playing XI,” the organisers said.

“Pool E consists of all other KSCA-registered cricketers under the age of 30 who have been shortlisted by the State Selection Committee and carries a base price of Rs 30,000.” “Looking ahead, franchises will be permitted to retain up to four players from their 2026 squad for the following season, subject to KSCA registration, eligibility requirements and inclusion in the approved player pool,” they added.

The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from June 12 to July 12 at Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru,

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss