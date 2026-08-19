India vice-captain KL Rahul was delighted to see the team ticking several "boxes" during its 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test, and said the match has enhanced their confidence of playing in spin-dominated conditions ahead of some stern assignments. India maintained their dominance throughout the five days of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead, heading into the second and final match at Colombo from August 23. "I wouldn't say sigh of relief, just happy because every Test match victory is special. Coming back to Sri Lanka after a long time, so, lot of the guys haven't been here and so it's a great start to the tour. I think we ticked most of the boxes that we spoke about before the Test," Rahul said in the post-match press conference.

India entered the series against Sri Lanka with a dimmed aura after suffering at the hands of New Zealand and South Africa spinners at home.

But here, they showed great resolve to tide over the spin test posed by Sri Lanka in their own conditions.

"I think this victory will obviously give a sense of happiness and also give us the confidence going into the next game (at Colombo) and also we have a big home series coming up in India next year (vs Australia).

"So just understanding batting against spin and playing in spinning conditions is something that we've all been working on. So from that point of view, it gives us a lot of happiness,” he added.

Rahul himself prepared extensively for this tour, working on his game against spin at a private facility in Mumbai.

"I think even before the series, how well prepared you are gives you the best chance to do well in any condition, whether it's in India or outside.

“Watching some of the games that have been played in Sri Lanka and what phase of the game as a batter do you get runs, what phase of the game do you have to soak in the pressure, when do you have to attack, when do you have to be cautious.

"I've always liked doing that and taking those walks is a big part of my preparation. Yes, not always will you get success, but I think that's the bare minimum someone playing at this level can do before coming for a Test series,” he said.

The ideal preparation ahead of a series, Rahul said, keeps him in a calm space as a cricketer. "I think most of the work is how I've prepared before coming into a Test series and that's something in the last few years I think I've paid a lot of attention to. Whether it's mental make-up or whether it's doing the physical hours and whether it's batting, preparing in a way where the conditions will be suitable to where I'm going.

"So, I've done that and worked really hard with my coaches back home and that has given me clarity in the way I want to play, in the way I want to build in innings and how I want to counter certain type of bowlers, how I want to play in seaming conditions or spinning conditions or a good wicket. I carry that calmness,” he detailed.

The 34-year-old was happy to see Karnataka state-mate Devdutt Padikkal making a decisive contribution in India's big victory.

"I think that innings was, I think for me, the defining part"of this Test match. The tempo that he batted with and to go on and get a big 100 in the first innings really set up the game for us. The conditions were really hot and it was challenging physically as well.

"So that was really pleasing and someone who I've played a lot of cricket with and seen him grow up and come from Bangalore and play for Karnataka. I was really happy to be there and to see and to witness his first 100. Hopefully, he carries this confidence into the next game and into his best career as well,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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