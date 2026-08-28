Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammad Kaif questioned Shubman Gill and Co over their failure to find Sonal Dinusha's weakness during the second Test match against Sri Lanka. Dinusha slammed an unbeaten 133 off 264 balls in the second innings as Sri Lanka earned a gritty draw against India. Kaif pointed out that India failed to come up with a plan to dismiss the batter despite having a support staff and enough material on him for research purposes. During a discussion on Sony Sports, he added that the Indian management should have figured out how to attack Dinusha with full-ish deliveries.

"Every batter has a shortcoming somewhere. You need to find where the shortcoming is. I am not talking about Gill. I am talking about the entire bowling unit and even the coaching staff. Everyone sits together and discusses that he scored a hundred in Galle, and where we can trap him when he comes now. Tactically, I agree that they attacked less, the field was opened up yesterday, and the drive ball wasn't bowled," Kaif said.

"Saransh Jain had dismissed him with that after his hundred. Mohammed Siraj had bowled a full ball, and he left it because he doesn't like playing the drive. He doesn't like playing shots there. You are talking about India. It's not a club match that you got late. A video analyst is sitting, a stats person is sitting, and six or seven coaches are sitting," he added.

Kaif also pointed out that India's bowling attack lacked the experience on bowling on a Day 5 pitch and had never bowled to Dinusha over the series.

"Our modern young bowlers play very rarely on such a pitch. They don't play on the fifth day. A Test match doesn't go that long. So they also don't know how to tackle it, and we have not seen this batter. Assuming you get Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja has bowled against him, so you can plan," he said.

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