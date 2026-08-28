India were left frustrated by Sonal Dinusha's gritty century as the 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka ended in a draw in Colombo on Thursday. India were in brilliant positon at stumps on Day 4 with Sri Lanka have just 4 wickets remaining. However, Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 as Indian bowlers were left helpless against an extremely disciplined Sri Lanka batting line-up. Sri Lanka were 429/9 when the two teams decided to shake hands. As a result, India are fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with 5 wins from 11 matches and a PCT of 51.52.

Shubman Gill and Co are currently behind Australia (80), South Africa (75), New Zealand (72.22) and Bangladesh (55.56). India have 7 matches remaining in the current WTC cycle (2 against New Zealand and 5 against Australia). India need to win at least 5 matches out of the 7 and hope that other results go their way.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill admitted that not being able to force a victory in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka was “frustrating” but gave a “10 out of 10” for the effort and intent his players showed across the drawn match.

India had reduced Sri Lanka to 229 for six at the end of the fourth day, but the hosts batted out the entire fifth day, courtesy a superb unbeaten 133 by Sonal Dinusha, to hold on to a draw at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

“It gets very frustrating. We attacked a lot in the beginning. But I think as the match went on, the wicket got slower. It was not like the ball was not moving and when the ball was spinning, the wickets were not in play. It was not like the wicket was very flat,” said Gill at the post-match press meet.

Gill indicated that the single minded defensive approach of the Sri Lankan batters made the task of his bowlers that much harder.

“Unless you are playing a shot and looking to make a run, then it is difficult to take a wicket. We tried all that we could, and I don't think there was any lack of intensity or the efforts that we put in. The spinners bowled 50-60 overs on the trot for three days.

“Fielding for three days is not an easy task in these conditions. I would say 10 out of 10 for the effort and the intent. They also played really well,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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