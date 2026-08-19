England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Rain Stops Play After Disastrous Start By Pakistan
England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: England won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the first Test under an overcast sky at Headingley
England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: England won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the first Test under an overcast sky at Headingley on Wednesday. Both teams have been in underwhelming Test form, with England winning just two of its last 10 matches and at the start of a post-Bazball era with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum no longer involved. Joe Root is back for a second stint as captain, Marcus Trescothick is interim head coach before Stephen Fleming starts full-time in the role in December, and Dan Lawrence — a batter but also a spin option — is in at No. 6 in his first test in two years. Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 in place of the injured Jacob Bethell, while Ollie Robinson got the nod to join a pace attack also containing Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson. Pakistan has won just one of its last nine Test matches and is without captain Babar Azam, who hasn't recovered from a finger injury. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
Update 11.13 am GMT - The rain continues to fall, but there is a little relief as the conditions have improved slightly. However, the rain needs to stop completely for there to be any realistic chance of a resumption.
Update 10.52 am GMT - And there it is! It has started to rain here at Headingley. The groundsmen get the hover covers on, and the players go off the field.
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
Is there an inside edge? Back of a length, shaping in, on leg. Abdullah Shafique looks to block it but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball carries towards the keeper, Jamie Smith, who takes the catch diving to his left. A loud appeal but turned down. Joe Root sends it upstairs to have a check. Ultra Edge shows that the ball hits his thighs, and Ball Tracking shows that the ball was going over the leg pole. The on-field call of Not Out stands. England lose another review inside 10 overs.
Angling in, on off, Abdullah Shafique pushes it to mid on.
FOUR! That's a beautiful cover drive! A bit too full, outside off, Abdullah Shafique leans on and cracks a drive through covers for a boundary.
Angling in, on off, Abdullah Shafique knocks it to mid on.
FOUR! Streaky from Imam-ul-Haq! Good length and on off, with a hint of movement. Imam-ul-Haq looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes through the fourth slip and the gully fielder for a boundary.
Beaten! This is excellent bowling from Ollie Robinson. Length and just outside off, shaping away. Imam-ul-Haq tries to block it but gets beaten all ends up.
Fullish again, on middle, Imam-ul-Haq blocks it back to the bowler.
Keeps it full and outside off, Imam-ul-Haq tries to block it but misses.
A tad fuller, outside off, Abdullah Shafique pushes it to point for a single.
Back of a length, outside off, Abdullah Shafique shoulders arms at it.
Hard length but on the leg stump line, Abdullah Shafique misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. Leg bye taken.
That's a beauty! Gus Atkinson goes a bit fuller and much closer to the stumps, getting it to shape away late. Abdullah Shafique gets drawn forward on the defensive stroke but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Just back of a length and outside off, shaping away. Abdullah Shafique plays well inside the line of it as the ball goes through to the keeper.
Touch fuller and on middle, shaping in, Abdullah Shafique knocks it towards mid on.
Lands this on a good length, on middle, angling into the batter. Abdullah Shafique hops up and clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
Nice and full, on middle, Abdullah Shafique blocks it back to the bowler.
Hard length, on off, Imam-ul-Haq stabs it to mid off. Maiden over!