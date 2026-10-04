India clinched a superb gold in men's cricket at Asian Games 2026 with a 19-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling final on Saturday. Jay Shah - chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - was at the forefront in congratulating the victorious Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer. After the match, fans at the venue caught a heartwarming moment that went viral on social media. 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touched Jay Shah's feet as a mark of respect during the post-match pleasantries.

Sooryavanshi's gesture, which is a common symbol of respect in Indian culture, went viral on the internet.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's moment of respect for Jay Shah

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touched Jay Shah's feet when Jay Shah came to congratulate all the Indian players after India won the Asian Games gold medal.



This 15-year-old kid is more mature than Jehadi Saim Ayub and the entire country of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/EGJlmcJhZr — TEJASH (@Tejashyy) October 3, 2026

Chairman Jay Shah on Saturday patted Indian cricket teams for bagging the Asian Games gold, and said the continental showpiece in Japan has added a “proud new chapter” to the sport's long history.

India's men and women teams defended their gold, registering authoritative wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

“Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history. Congratulations to Team India on a campaign worthy of this moment,” Shah posted on his X account.

“…heartfelt thanks to every competing nation, to the Olympic Council of Asia and organisers whose vision brought us here, and to the thousands of fans whose presence reminded us why cricket is so special anywhere in the world,” he said.

Jay Shah also presented the gold medals to Shreyas Iyer-led Team India.

Opting to bat first, India posted a daunting total of 211/6 in 20 overs, led by Abhishek Sharma's 28-ball 61 and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 22. In response, a sensational knock of 96 off 51 by Hasan Nawaz took the match right down to the wire, but Pakistan ultimately fell short.

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