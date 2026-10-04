The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was jubilant as the Indian team clinched gold medals, both in men's and women's cricket at the Asian Games 2026. The men's team defeated Pakistan in the final, once again proving its dominance over the men from across the border in the sport. While India and Pakistan are considered as arch-rivals in the sport, it has been more than 4 years since the latter managed to have the last laugh in this rivalry.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, reflecting on the win by Shreyas Iyer's team in the Asian Games gold medal match of men's cricket, ridiculed the Pakistan team, saying their players simply don't offer much competition anymore. He further labelled the Indian team as the 'best in the tournament' by a considerable distance.

"They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, who I feel don't offer much competition anymore, and the way our team handled pressure situations... no other team in the world can do that," Manhas said.

"By far the best team of the tournament. We are the defending champions, and the performance they have shown this time is commendable," he added.

In the final against Pakistan, India did seem to stumble a little at the top, as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to fire. But, the likes of Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma did really well, both smashing a half-century each.

"This is a team sport. Tilak Varma batted brilliantly, and Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the game. The job of openers is to build the innings, and the middle order finishes it. So, the openers basically set the tone," Manhas said.

"Team India's batting has been tremendous, and as for the bowling, I would say everyone contributed together to defend a good total," the former cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir said.

Defending a total of 211 runs, India were able to restrict Pakistan to 192/6, securing a 19-run win to add another gold medal to its tally. The medal was important to take the Indian team to the 4th spot in the Asian Games 2026 standings.

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