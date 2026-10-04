The 2026 Asian Games concluded with India securing the 4th spot, the same as the 2022 Games, and 85 medals in the pocket. While the tally is inferior to what the country had achieved four years ago (107 medals), the absence of certain events and the inability of certain athletes to step up on the occasion prevented the contingent from crossing the triple-digit figure. Yet, it ended up being a historic tournament for Indian sports for several reasons, defined by unprecedented breakthroughs in non-traditional disciplines and long-awaited triumphs in legacy sports. India expanded its sporting footprint beyond traditional strongholds, claiming debut medals in disciplines such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Soft Tennis, while setting new Asian records in shooting.

What made this edition truly exceptional was the arrival of several firsts, achieved with a massive influx of new talent into a contingent that also had some veterans in the lineup. The Indian contingent ended decades-long medal droughts, most notably a 44-year wait for gold in Women's Hockey, a 44-year medal drought on foreign soil, and a 28-year wait in weightlifting. Crucially, 83 debutants stood on the podium, showcasing the investment that the country made in unearthing talent from the grassroots and establishing India as a versatile, multi-sport powerhouse across Asia.

First-Ever and Historic Achievements for India at Asian Games 2026:

Suchika Tariyal (MMA): Won bronze in Women's Traditional -60kg, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in Mixed Martial Arts.

Jay Meena (Soft Tennis): Won bronze in Men's Singles, claiming India's first-ever Asian Games medal in Soft Tennis.

Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, & Raiza Dhillon (Shooting): Won bronze in Women's Skeet Team, earning India's first medal in this event at the Asian Games.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal & Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Shooting): Won bronze in Skeet Mixed Team, marking India's first-ever medal in the event.

Satnam Singh & Salman Khan (Rowing): Won bronze in Men's Double Sculls, clinching India's first Asian Games medal in the category.

Baranica Elangovan (Athletics): Won bronze in Women's Pole Vault, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in Pole Vault.

Kamaljeet & Suruchi Inder Singh (Shooting): Won gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, earning India's first-ever gold medal in this event.

Anahat Singh (Squash): Won silver in Women's Singles, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Games women's singles final and securing India's first silver in the category.

Naorem Roshibina Devi (Wushu): Won silver in Women's Sanda 60kg, becoming the first Indian to win three consecutive Asian Games medals in Wushu.

Kynan Chenai & Neeru (Shooting): Won gold in Trap Mixed Team with a score of 34/40 (setting a new Asian record), securing India's first-ever gold medal in the event.

Ankita Bhakat, KumKum Anil Mohod, & Kirti (Archery): Won gold in Recurve Women's Team, claiming India's first-ever gold medal in this event at the Asian Games.

Dhiraj Bommadevara & KumKum Anil Mohod (Archery): Won silver in Recurve Mixed Team, marking India's first-ever silver in this event.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing): Won gold in Women's 75kg, securing India's first-ever gold medal in this weight category at the Asian Games.

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing): Won bronze in Women's Dinghy, securing India's first-ever medal in this event.

Indian Team (Sepaktakraw): Won bronze in Men's Quadrant, earning India's first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting): Won silver in Women's 49kg, marking her first career Asian Games medal and ending India's 28-year weightlifting medal drought.

Sawan Barwal (Athletics): Won silver in Men's Marathon, marking India's first men's marathon medal outside India and the first since 1982, ending a 44-year drought.

Shafali Verma (Cricket): Scored the first century by an Indian woman at the Asian Games, which was also the first century in Asian Games Women's Cricket history.

Smriti Mandhana (Cricket): Became the first woman cricketer to complete 11,000 international runs during the tournament.

Manush Shah & Diya Chitale (Table Tennis): Won bronze in Mixed Doubles, securing India's 4th medal in Asian Games Table Tennis history and only the 2nd in mixed doubles.

Sunil Kumar (Wrestling): Won bronze in 87kg Greco-Roman, becoming the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to secure two consecutive podium finishes at the Asian Games.

Nitesh Kumar (Wrestling): Won silver in Men's Greco-Roman 97kg, becoming only the second Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to reach an Asian Games final, ending a 64-year wait since Maruti Mane's silver in 1962.

Sujeet Kalkal (Wrestling): Won gold in 65kg Freestyle, becoming only the third Indian wrestler to win gold in this category after Yogeshwar Dutt (2014) and Bajrang Punia (2018).

Parveen (Boxing): Won gold in Women's 65kg, becoming only the third Indian female boxer in Asian Games history to win a gold medal.

Indian Women's Team (Hockey): Won gold in Women's Hockey, claiming the title after a 44-year wait (last won in 1982).

Indian Boxing Contingent (Boxing): Secured 3 Gold and 3 Bronze medals, making Asian Games 2026 India's most successful boxing campaign in terms of gold medals won.

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