Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century in the first ODI against West Indies while Rohit Sharma slammed on in the second ODI. The latter even came close to scoring a ton in the third ODI but was dismissed for a score of 92. Such has been the performance from two of Team India's senior-most players but there still remains a debate around their future in ODI cricket. Why? Because Kohli is 37 years old and Rohit 39. However, when India ODI captain Shubman Gill was asked about the duo's performance against West Indies after the conclusion of the third ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday, he shut down the chatter, highlighting once again how important both Kohli and Rohit have been for the team in the recent past, and the form they are carrying at the moment.

For any player, it's quite important to have the captain's confidence, and both Kohli and Rohit seem to have that. Speaking to reporters in the press conference after India's defeat in the third ODI, Gill said that he was impressed by the way Kohli and Rohit batted in the series. And on occasions when they weren't able to deliver, it was nice to see another veteran like KL Rahul stepping up.

"They've been batting, you know, really well. We have seen Rohit bhai, I think, in the last four innings, this is his third hundred, I think. So, he has been batting really well, so is Virat bhai, and even whenever KL has got the chance, he's, you know, done the work for the team. He's, he's put in that effort and he's batted brilliantly," Gill told the media.

There have been talks of Team India giving opportunities to new players, maybe resting Kohli and Rohit for a few games. But Gill ruled out the possibility because of the scarcity of the number of matches in ODI cricket these days.

"I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment, you know. The combination that we want to play, hopefully, you know, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we, you want to start playing with that combination," said the India skipper.

The Indian team now has to wait for roughly a month before the next ODI assignment begins against New Zealand.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi