India suffered a shocking five-wicket loss against West Indies in the third and final ODI on Saturday in Mullanpur. Batting first, India posted a good total of 351/7 with KL Rahul playing a brilliant knock of 129. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma also hammered 92 off 85 balls. However, the Indian bowlers were taken to cleans by the visitors, especially their captain Shai Hope, who led from the front and played an unbeaten knock of 162 and guided West Indies home with 10 balls to spare. However, India had already gained an unassialble lead and clinched the series with 2-1 scoreline.

After the loss in the third match, India skipper Shubman Gill minced no words and stated that the poor outing with the ball in the powerplay became the root cause of the defeat.

"I think bowling in the powerplay and in the death has been something that have hurt us. And if you don't get off to a good start in the powerplay, we have seen in the middle overs, it's not easy to take wickets. It's not easy to create chances with only four fielders being outside. The intensity of the game which it goes at becomes completely different if you don't take, if you don't keep taking wickets in either in the powerplay or in the middle overs," said Gill during the post-match press conference.

"And, you know, that's the reason why this series has been so high-scoring, cause it's been difficult for the bowlers to take wickets in the middle overs. Even today, we lost two wickets in the powerplay, but we still managed to get 350 on the board," he added.

Gill further spoke about the dropped the catches and how Shai Hope snatched away the victory from India's hands.

"I don't know how many, I think we dropped around three or four catches today. And I don't know if Shai Hope was dropped, but still dropping three or four catches breaks the momentum of the team. Our fielding in the series, I would say, has not been up to the mark. I think in the whole series, we dropped around seven catches, if I'm not wrong. And even in the field today, we gave away many, many runs," said Gill.

"We were quite sloppy. And I think, leading up to the World Cup, these are the areas where we definitely need to get better at. We need to be at the peak of our powers, especially when we're in the field. It's not easy for the bowlers, so the fielders can help a lot. And if the wicket is not helping much for the bowlers and our fielding being sub-standard, it's, it's a difficult job for the bowlers," he added.

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