India captain Shubman Gill flagged his concerns in the fielding and death bowling department following the team's five wicket loss to West Indies in third and final ODI on Saturday. The West Indies' pulled off their highest chase in ODIs by overcoming India's 351/7 in 48.2 overs. In the previous game, India conceded more than 400 runs yet managed to win the game and seal the three-match series. "Lot of boxes ticked but there are some areas that definitely need fine tuning. Our fielding could be better. We dropped around 6-7 catches. That is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup.

"We need to work on our death bowling. We are not clear whether we're attacking or defending, especially when we are bowling the death overs. One day such a game, if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still bowling kind of like middle overs.

"I think these are some areas which definitely we need to be better at," said Gill at the post-match presentation.

West Indies captain Shai Hope set up the win with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls. He had also struck a hundred in the second ODI.

Hope says Dhoni's advice helped him become better

Hope said former India captain MS Dhoni played a role in him becoming a better player.

"I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni and he was telling me always have more time than you think. So just trying not to focus too much on the end result.

"Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end," said Hope.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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