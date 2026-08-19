Australian High Commissioner Philip Green on Wednesday highlighted the strengthening sporting ties between India and Australia, saying the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match in India, announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month, will be part of the 'G'day Namaste' showcase in December. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the IC3 event in Mumbai on Wednesday, High Commissioner Green said the 'G'day Namaste' showcase in December will feature the BBL match, which is set to take place in Chennai, along with events showcasing Australian culture, education and sport.

"We also announced that we will bring to India the best of Australian culture, education and sports. In December, we call it 'G'day Namaste'; that's because there will be a game of Big Bash League cricket right here in India and we're going to put around that a showcase of all the best of Australia in India. So it's a lot on our agenda and we're delighted about it," he said.

Last month, Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced that the Big Bash League will kick off its 2026-27 season in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening match in December.

Albanese made the announcement alongside India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia.

Cricket Australia later revealed that Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the teams taking on each other in Chennai. The fixture will mark the first-ever BBL game played outside Australia and will officially kick off the BBL 16 season on December 12.

The Melbourne Renegades will be the designated home side for the historic clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

High Commissioner Green also presented Australia as a remarkable destination for Indian students that offers competitive education and taps into the potential of the country's ambitious youth. He told the media that the two countries remain deeply engaged on the front of education. He recalled the launch of the India-Australia Economic Roadmap and how education is one of the "four super-highways for growth", and that the country provides high-quality education at a reasonable cost.

"Australia is deeply engaged with India across a whole range of fields, but education is a truly key one. Our Prime Ministers launched last year the India-Australia roadmap and, of the four so-called super-highways of growth that we have, education and training is one of them," the High Commissioner said.

The High Commissioner noted that eight Australian universities have identified India as a location for campuses and will be, or are already, opening campuses in the country.

"We have 18 Australian universities represented, two of our school boards, because some of our secondary school boards teach the Australian, South Australian or West Australian curriculum here, and a couple of our private providers. Those are the institutions exhibiting here. Eight Australian universities have identified that they will be opening campuses or are already opening campuses in India," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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