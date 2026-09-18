Mr. Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA said, "Congratulations to Team India on a memorable 3-0 series victory against Afghanistan. 'The Friendship Cup' has been a wonderful celebration of cricket. It was heartening to see fans come out in such huge numbers (85000+) across all three matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with thousands also travelling from Afghanistan to be part of the occasion. The incredible atmosphere throughout the series reflected the passion for cricket in Delhi.

With Afghanistan playing its home series against India in Delhi, the occasion was also a great reflection of the strong bond between the two countries and the power of sport to bring people closer, in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of stronger ties with our neighbours. We are grateful to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the BCCI and ICC Chairman Jay Shah for their support and efforts in making this series possible and enabling Delhi to be part of this memorable chapter of international cricket.

Congratulations to Team India on an outstanding 3-0 series victory against Afghanistan.



The Friendship Cup has been a memorable celebration of cricket, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessing three exciting encounters between the two sides. It was also wonderful to see... pic.twitter.com/e74ZBVPzHP — Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) September 17, 2026

We are proud that the DDCA and Delhi could play a part in hosting three exciting encounters between India and Afghanistan, giving fans the opportunity to witness some really quality cricket from both teams."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals