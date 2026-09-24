India take another step in their buildup to the ODI World Cup 2027, starting with the three-match series against West Indies, which begins on Sunday. Much has been discussed regarding Rohit Sharma's future. The former India captain will be over 40 by the time the ODI World Cup 2027 takes place next year on the African continent. Recently, ahead of the England series in July, there was much talk about Rohit Sharma reportedly being informed that it would be his last ODI series.

The BCCI refuted the reports. Now, India coach Gautam Gambhir has spoken about his relationship with Rohit Sharma.

He was asked on JioHotstar: "Seniors, someone like Rohit had been leading for a while. Then, if someone becomes a new captain, as a coach as well, the way you handle whether it's strategies, selections, and all of that, does that also differ when a senior player is captaining and you come into the setup, and when captaincy is given to someone new? So do the dynamics change a little bit?"

Gambhir replied: "I don't think so. See, Rohit's and my relationship wasn't just that of captain and coach. Rohit's and my relationship goes back to when Rohit came into the team and I was a senior player at that time. So Rohit's and my relationship dates back to then.

"Rohit knew me from then. It's not like Rohit and I had a new relationship, or that I came in as a coach from a foreign country who had neither seen Rohit play nor knew him individually or personally, or what kind of person he is. So often, when you have played together, things become very easy. In fact, he knows my thinking and I know his thinking.

"Tomorrow, I might have one way of thinking and the captain might have another, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team should be the final decision. Nothing can be better than that. That's why I said that with all four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience. Everyone's intention has been to serve Indian cricket."

Gambhir has predicted that skipper Shubman Gill will excel as captain in ODIs despite a tough start to his leadership stint in the format. In 12 ODIs, Gill has won just six matches as captain, raising concerns over his leadership acumen, especially with the 50-over World Cup set to be held next year. Ahead of India's home series against the West Indies, starting on September 27, Gambhir has backed Gill to improve as a captain, with veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still part of the team in the format.

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