Carrying a famous surname comes with its own set of pressure. Aaryavir Sehwag knows it well. His father, Virender Sehwag, revolutionised opening batting for India. With terrific hand-eye coordination and a whole lot of guts, the senior Sehwag became one of the greatest batters in Indian cricket history. He has two triple centuries (the only Indian to achieve the feat) and has scored over 17,000 runs across three international formats. His son, Aaryavir, has now started his journey in cricket.

The 18-year-old recently played in the Delhi Premier League, featuring in two matches for the West Delhi Lions. He also represented India Under-19 against Australia in the Youth ODI series. His scores read 28, 47 and 34.

"I couldn't build a big innings in all three matches, despite getting starts. In the final game, I also got out trying to hit a six after a good start. So I was quite disappointed," Aaryavir told Sportstar.

"I've learnt that you have to divide the game into different phases and build long innings if you want to score big runs. If you want to make a name and earn respect in the cricket fraternity, big runs matter."

He knows that his famous surname will bring a lot of focus on him and that opponents might use it to put pressure on him.

"I am quite proud of my surname and my father's achievements. I don't feel any pressure or burden because of my father's name. I am quite proud of what he has done for India," he said.

"I am trying to create a mindset where I tell myself that people's comments are just their opinions, and they don't affect me much, whether they are good or bad, whether they are praising me or criticising me. I will try to keep a cool head and focus only on my process and my batting. That is better."

The experience against Australia has been good.

"Honestly, the first match was quite broken up," he said.

"The rain lasted for four to five hours. So, obviously, there were nerves before my debut match. Then, because of the rain and everything, we had to sit around, and the body also cooled down quite a bit."

"The Australian bowlers were bowling at a good pace. I enjoyed playing against them, so obviously this increased my confidence," he said.

Aaryavir also revealed his father's advice. "He always tells me that batting should be kept very simple: if there is a ball you can hit, hit it. If you can leave it, you should leave it. And if you have to defend it, you should defend it. Dad tells me to focus more on the mental aspect than on technique because, obviously, there is so much being said on social media," he said.

"I have been a very big fan of him (Kohli). I have met him two or three times, and it was a very good experience."

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