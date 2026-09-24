The inaugural European T20 Premier League delivered exactly what a new T20 competition promises — big scores, match-winning spells, individual brilliance and plenty of drama right through to the final. From a memorable title-winning knock to record-breaking bowling performances and standout individual campaigns, here are five moments that defined the first season of ETPL.

1. Faf Du Plessis Set The Tone And Finished As ETPL'S Leading Run-Scorer

Rotterdam Dockers

Few players made an impact on the inaugural season quite like Faf du Plessis. He announced himself in ETPL's very first match with an unbeaten 83 off 55 balls against Amsterdam Flames, helping Rotterdam chase down 158 with 11 balls to spare.

That opening performance proved to be a sign of things to come. Du Plessis went on to finish the tournament as ETPL's leading run-scorer with 449 runs in 10 innings, averaging 56.13 at a strike rate of 139.44. His consistency throughout the tournament earned him the Player of the Series award, making his campaign one of the defining individual performances of the inaugural season.

2. Glenn Maxwell'S Qualifier Masterclass Kept Belfast'S Campaign Alive

Belfast Wolves

With a place in the Grand Final at stake, Glenn Maxwell produced one of the standout all-round performances of the tournament against Amsterdam Flames in the qualifier. After Amsterdam made a steady start, Maxwell was introduced into the attack and quickly changed the course of the innings. He first removed Bas de Leede for 3, before dismissing Tim David for 2 and Curtis Campher for 4 in quick succession. He then completed his four-wicket haul by getting Michael Bracewell for 2, finishing with outstanding figures of 4/18 from his four overs at an economy rate of 4.50.

Maxwell was not done yet. Coming in with Belfast needing 38 runs from 27 balls, he produced a stunning finish to the chase, smashing 21 off just eight balls*, including three sixes, to take Belfast past the target with nine balls to spare. His performance earned him Player of the Match honours and booked Belfast's place in the inaugural ETPL Grand Final.

3. James Vince Lit Up Malahide With The Tournament'S Only Century

Dublin Guardians

With the tournament reaching its decisive stage, James Vince produced the highest individual score of ETPL 2026. Facing Rotterdam Dockers in the final league match, Vince produced a sensational unbeaten 106 off 61 balls, striking 10 fours and five sixes.

What made the innings even more significant was the situation. Dublin were chasing 189 and needed a huge effort to keep the chase alive. Vince provided exactly that, guiding the Guardians to 192/5 with six balls to spare and ending Rotterdam's campaign in the process. His century remains the only hundred of the inaugural ETPL season.

4. Andries Gous Delivered A Title-Winning 90 In The Grand Final

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

The biggest moment of ETPL's inaugural season came when the first-ever title was on the line. Chasing 151 against Belfast Wolves in the Grand Final at Malahide, Edinburgh Castle Rockers needed someone to take control of the chase, and Andries Gous delivered under pressure.

Gous remained unbeaten on 90 off 61 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes, as Edinburgh reached 151/3 in 18.4 overs to win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. He anchored the chase from start to finish and was named Player of the Match as the Castle Rockers became the first-ever ETPL champions.

5. Five Fifers, One Season: Etpl'S Bowlers Made Their Mark

Anrich Nortje, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult & Craig Young

While the tournament produced plenty of big batting performances, the inaugural season also saw five individual five-wicket hauls, giving the bowling attacks their own place in ETPL history.

Anrich Nortje's 5/11 for Rotterdam Dockers against Belfast Wolves was the standout spell for sheer impact and economy, while Michael Bracewell's 5/12 for Amsterdam Flames highlighted his effectiveness with the ball. Bracewell went on to finish as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets, level with Nortje.

The other three five-wicket hauls came from Mitchell Santner (5/16) for Edinburgh Castle Rockers against Dublin Guardians, Craig Young (5/21) for Dublin Guardians against Belfast Wolves, and Trent Boult (5/24) for Edinburgh against Glasgow Cosmic. Boult's spell was particularly memorable as it became the first five-wicket haul in ETPL history.

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