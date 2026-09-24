Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary India opener Virender Sehwag, recently made his debut for India U19. Picked for India U19 for their three-match one-day series against Australia U19, Aaryavir left a good impression. He made 109 runs in the three games as India won 3-0. In all three matches, Aaryavir got his team off to a brisk start, much like his father would often do during his career. Virender Sehwag spoke on his son's cricket rise in an interview with NDTV, and revealed the advice he gives him.

Sehwag shared that he had advised Aaryavir to play freely, without the worry of scoring big.

"I am very proud of Aaryavir Sehwag. I gave him advice that, you know, pressure is there but go out there and play freely. Express yourself, don't worry that you have to score big runs. If you express yourself, the big runs will automatically come. But if you think about big runs, then I don't think the big runs will come," Sehwag said.

The legendary opener further revealed how he had advised his son to handle criticism and outside noise.

"I was telling him that people will love you, people will criticize you, people will hate you, but you should not react to what people are saying. You should be happy with whatever you are doing.

"If you are scoring runs, you know that you did well. If you're not scoring runs, you know you didn't do well. So you should focus on your process and your skills and on your practice rather than worrying about what people are saying. Let them say whatever they want to say, you focus on your game," Sehwag said.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fact that Aaryavir has stuck to his advice.

"He said, 'yeah', and he did (listen). He played U19 for Delhi; he scored runs, he didn't score runs, but he didn't react. So that's the best thing. Sometimes he will get upset, but he is a kid you know. He is an 18-year-old boy and he is just learning," Sehwag said.

Aaryavir is Virender Sehwag's eldest son, having been born in October 2007.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals