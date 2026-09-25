Newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Zaheer Khan said on Friday that being at the helm of the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions is a privilege which comes with immense responsibility, adding that filling the shoes of outgoing coach Stephen Fleming will be an exciting yet challenging task for him. Zaheer, the former Indian left-arm fast bowler, was named as the new CSK head coach on Monday for IPL 2027. His immediate task will be to chalk out a strategy for the mini auction, to be held in Goa in December this year.

"The feeling is still sinking in, I would say. So much love and affection being shown towards me by the fans, by the well-wishers — looking ahead to this special chapter in my cricketing career. It always feels very satisfying and a lot of pressure as well at the same time of responsibilities which I'll be carrying since you're talking about CSK, isn't it?" Zaheer said on the franchise's official YouTube channel on Friday.

"It's a franchise which has the legacy, rich history of cricket and big shoes to fill in. So that's something which is going to be very challenging — at the same time, exciting as well because it's just about taking the team to the level which everyone expects them to be and that's something which I'm looking forward to," the former India speedster added.

Describing the appointment process, Zaheer, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, praised the franchise's clarity in the process of appointing him to the role and showing trust in his coaching abilities.

"The procedure was pretty simple, straightforward, I would say, in a typical CSK fashion. Obviously, MS has been a great force with CSK. It's been very critical in terms of understanding the direction the team should be going. The owners and the CEO, Rupa and Mr. Kasi, did have a word with me, and the conversation was very simple.

"We want you -- if you're available or not; the availability was checked. I said, yeah, I would love to be part of it. It would be a privilege and an honour. From then on, it was just about taking things forward and moving on with the formalities. It was as simple as that, and that gives me a lot of confidence stepping into this responsibility.

“It's the faith which has been shown in me and in my abilities. Obviously, the responsibilities are going to be greater. It's going to be a different challenge. But this faith is definitely something which I value a lot, and I'm looking forward to just taking things in my stride and doing my best," he added.

Zaheer paid rich tributes to Fleming, under whom CSK won five titles, and his legendary partnership with MS Dhoni, which established the franchise as one of the most successful T20 franchises globally.

"When you talk about Fleming, it's about the consistency and the camaraderie which he's had with MS. It's something which has been very special. CSK has always been a very tough opponent whenever I've been facing them, and that's the legacy which I'm talking about -- the brand of cricket was established through years of hard work.

"It's about protecting that brand and taking things forward from here. So, as I mentioned, big shoes to fill. A lot of expectations that do bring a lot of pressure as well. It's going to be an exciting challenge which I'm looking forward to," he added.

For Zaheer, returning to CSK feels like a homecoming, as he revealed about having spent a significant part of his formative cricket years in the city at the famous MRF Pace Foundation under Australian fast bowling legend Dennis Lillee.

"Well, we go a long way back; that pace foundation is something which is very dear to me. Played a huge role in my career and shaped me as a fast bowler. Spending time with Dennis Lillee there, I pretty much spent about 3 years. So, that time was something very special.

"The guest house was very nice. You had 10-12 fast bowlers slogging it out over the off-season for five-six months. On weekends, go for movies, make new friends -- that has been the connection. So, Chennai has always been very dear to me. Anna Nagar is where we used to stay. So, obviously, that area I'm very familiar with. Spent a lot of time there. Then, I went to the Pace Academy, which was in Egmore.

"The cricket ground was in a school facility. So, a lot of buzz in that area, and I did play a lot of league cricket there in Chennai. So, over the years, around that time, I was part of the MRF team. The Globe Trotters in the local league -- so, good and fond memories, lots of connections and friends there," he recalled.

Zaheer signed off by saying the warmth of the local fans makes his new assignment at CSK feel all the more natural. "Very humble to receive such a response. It feels very special to come to the right place. I would say it's about achieving things together, and you don't feel the gap.

“The team and the fans look like a big family, and the togetherness is very special, and that's what everyone experiences when they come to Chepauk and enjoy the game of cricket. So, looking forward to all the love and adulation which this team will get as we move along."

--IANS

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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