The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in Goa in mid-December, its chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday. The IPL auction is returning to India after the previous three editions were conducted overseas. "We have finalised Goa. The likely dates are December 15 to 16," said Dhumal. The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction), and Abu Dhabi. Dhumal had earlier said that it was a conscious effort to bring the auction back to India. It will be a one-day affair as it is a mini auction.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 edition of the league will be held in Goa in December this year.

Speaking to ANI, Devajit Saikia said that after holding the IPL auction at three international venues, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, in the previous three years, the BCCI will host this year's auction in Goa in December.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, over the last three years, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," he said.

Meanwhile, the multi-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to the impact of prolonged rainfall on the outfield and prevailing ground conditions.

The fixture will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting the ongoing three-match One-Day series between the two teams, according to a media release from the BCCI.

The venue change comes after the opening One-Day match, in which India A Women registered a four-wicket victory while chasing a target of 236 runs.

Speaking about the shift, the BCCI Secretary said the decision was taken due to persistent rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions in Dharamshala to ensure that cricketing activities continue without interruption.

"We have recently shifted the upcoming T20 matches from Dharamshala to Mohali because the ongoing weather conditions in Dharamshala are not very conducive to cricket. A lot of rainfall has been taking place there. Because of this incessant rainfall in Dharamshala, we decided that the matches should be moved to Mohali to ensure cricketing activities continue without any interference from the weather," he said.

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