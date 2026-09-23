BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday said the board has "sufficient time" till October 4, when the contract of the incumbent chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, ends, and any decision on it would be taken after that. Agarkar had on September 18 conveyed to the BCCI that he does not wish to seek an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee. "As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on October 4 and we have sufficient time till then," Saikia told PTI Videos.

"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position that will arise after October 4. Once any decision is taken by the BCCI, we will definitely announce it in the public domain," he added.

The BCCI secretary hoped the Indian men's team would repeat the feat of the women's side, which won the gold medal in the cricket competition at the Asian Games in Japan.

"We are very proud. The country is rejoicing in their stupendous victory. The women's team has really done well and they are continuing their winning streak of more than one year," Saikia said.

"As far as the men's team is concerned, we are starting the campaign on September 28 and the final match is on October 3. We hope that the men will also follow the same pathway that the women's team has laid in Japan. I hope the country will have another golden opportunity to rejoice on October 3," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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