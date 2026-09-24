Current Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed the batting coach of the Rest of India side that will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup game in Srinagar from October 1 to 5. Shukla has been Bengal's head coach for the past few seasons and the team lost in the semifinals to Jammu and Kashmir during the last edition of Ranji Trophy. The 46-year-old former Bengal skipper had played 3 ODIs for India in 1999, represented IPL championships-winning KKR side, and in his last season played for the Delhi Capitals.

This is Shukla's first BCCI assignment.

Debasish Mohanty will serve as the ROI side's bowling coach and Milap Mewada is the fielding coach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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